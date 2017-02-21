'We are not the flood': High River wa...

'We are not the flood': High River wants a fresh start and new image

The town of High River has added 260,000 square feet of retail space aimed at small and medium business. The town of High River, Alta., wants to rebrand itself as a way to boost tourism and business investment and leave the stigma of the 2013 flood behind.

