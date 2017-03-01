Vancouver-bound Air Canada Express fl...

Vancouver-bound Air Canada Express flight returns to Edmonton over - odour in the cabin'

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: 900 CHML AM

Multiple fire trucks could be seen surrounding an Air Canada Express-Jazz plane at Edmonton International Airport Tuesday afternoon after it returned to Alberta's capital shortly after departing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa... 6 hr Squeaky Wheel Oil 1
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... Feb 27 Justin in town 2day 1
News Bees, please Feb 25 Glen 1
News Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as... Feb 25 THE PIPE 2012 1
News Alberta's economy sees modest recovery Feb 25 THE PIPE 2012 1
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) Feb 20 Mikes 2 Pence 5
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Feb 19 Stop Statism 2
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,019 • Total comments across all topics: 279,241,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC