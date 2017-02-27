Unspecified 'civil emergency' leaves Albertans scratching their heads for nearly a day
Robson Fletcher joined the CBC Calgary digital team in 2015 after spending the previous decade working as a reporter and editor at newspapers in Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba. An unspecified "civil emergency" was declared in Alberta on Sunday night and it took nearly 16 hours for officials to say why.
