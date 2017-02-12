U.S. sees no adverse impact from Albe...

U.S. sees no adverse impact from Alberta Clipper pipeline

Read more: WKOW-TV

The U.S. State Department says it found no significant negative environmental impact from a Canadian company's plan to boost capacity of an oil pipeline that crosses the U.S. border in northeastern North Dakota. Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge Energy Partners asked the State Department in 2012 for a presidential permit to transport 800,000 barrels daily on an existing 3-mile section of the Alberta Clipper pipeline.

Alberta

