U.S. sees no adverse impact from Alberta Clipper pipeline
The U.S. State Department says it found no significant negative environmental impact from a Canadian company's plan to boost capacity of an oil pipeline that crosses the U.S. border in northeastern North Dakota. Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge Energy Partners asked the State Department in 2012 for a presidential permit to transport 800,000 barrels daily on an existing 3-mile section of the Alberta Clipper pipeline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|11 hr
|Snowbird stay home
|4
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|Feb 10
|Cadaverously old ...
|5
|DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08)
|Feb 10
|Cjb123
|8
|RCMP dealing with active situation in Pincher C...
|Feb 8
|Jones
|1
|Man facing charges after shots fired early Wedn...
|Feb 8
|Jones
|1
|Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh...
|Feb 8
|others-say
|1
|TRUDEAU'S Human Hunting Parties
|Feb 3
|White Genocide
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC