Transcanada's U.S. Keystone XL lawsuit suspended -arbitration court
Feb 28 Transcanada Corp's legal challenge against the United States over the proposed Keystone XL pipeline project's past rejection has been suspended for one month, the website of the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes showed on Tuesday. The suspension of the challenge under the North American Free Trade Agreement came after U.S. President Donald Trump signed orders early this year smoothing the path for Keystone XL, inviting the company to reapply for a permit after the previous administration vetoed the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa...
|2 hr
|Squeaky Wheel Oil
|1
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mon
|Justin in town 2day
|1
|Bees, please
|Feb 25
|Glen
|1
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Alberta's economy sees modest recovery
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|Feb 20
|Mikes 2 Pence
|5
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Feb 19
|Stop Statism
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC