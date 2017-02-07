Total of 343 fentanyl deaths in Alberta last year prompts government action
Associate minister of health Brandy Payne announced several new steps Tuesday to help the province deal with a crisis of drug overdoses. A total of 343 people in Alberta died of drug overdoses related to fentanyl in 2016, the provincial government says.
