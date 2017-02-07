Total of 343 fentanyl deaths in Alber...

Total of 343 fentanyl deaths in Alberta last year prompts government action

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: CBC News

Associate minister of health Brandy Payne announced several new steps Tuesday to help the province deal with a crisis of drug overdoses. A total of 343 people in Alberta died of drug overdoses related to fentanyl in 2016, the provincial government says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) 19 hr Cadaverously old ... 3
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) 19 hr Cadaverously old ... 2
TRUDEAU'S Human Hunting Parties Feb 3 White Genocide 2
News Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t... Feb 3 TAX the RICH Canada 3
News Farmers leave bare-butt thief hog-tied for cops (Jan '11) Feb 1 Phart Like This 19
News 'It's wrong on all levels': Canadians affected ... Jan 31 we will see 1
News Human error increasingly a factor contributing ... Jan 29 work ethics r gone 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,151 • Total comments across all topics: 278,641,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC