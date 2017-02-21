Suspect who shot man 'numerous' times...

Suspect who shot man 'numerous' times in northeast Calgary sought by police

Calgary police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect in a shooting on Feb. 11. Calgary police are asking for help in identifying a suspect after a man was shot numerous times in an early morning weekend shooting. According to police, the incident occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, after two groups of people got into an argument following a party in the 100 block of Castleridge Way N.E. One man involved in that argument walked a short distance to the intersection of Castleridge Drive and Castleridge Way.

