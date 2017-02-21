Suspect who shot man 'numerous' times in northeast Calgary sought by police
Calgary police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect in a shooting on Feb. 11. Calgary police are asking for help in identifying a suspect after a man was shot numerous times in an early morning weekend shooting. According to police, the incident occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, after two groups of people got into an argument following a party in the 100 block of Castleridge Way N.E. One man involved in that argument walked a short distance to the intersection of Castleridge Drive and Castleridge Way.
