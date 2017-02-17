Sunday memorial service scheduled at MRU for one of two aviation...
Two funeral services have been planned for the Mount Royal aviation instructors who died Feb. 13 when their plane crashed northwest of Cochrane. Jeff Bird's memorial will take place tomorrow at 2 p.m. at the Bella Concert Hall at MRU.
