Statoil shift to offshore over oilsands improves market access, say analysts

Oilsands companies shifting their investments to offshore wells on Canada's East Coast are taking on more exploration risk but gain the ability to ship their product anywhere in the world - at the best prices and without waiting for pipelines, analysts say. Earlier this week, Norway's Statoil announced its Canadian branch will drill two offshore exploratory wells this summer in the Flemish Pass Basin near the Bay du Nord discovery roughly 500 kilometres east of St. John's, N.L. Statoil's news came just over a week after the close of a deal worth up to $832 million to sell all of its northern Alberta oilsands assets - including its 24,000-barrel-per-day steam-driven Leismer project - to Calgary-based Athabasca Oil .

