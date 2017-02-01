St. Albert man pleads guilty to mansl...

St. Albert man pleads guilty to manslaughter, impaired driving for 2016 hit and run

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: 900 CHML AM

A St. Albert man who was drunk and driving 147 km/h when he slammed in to another car, killing the passenger, pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday. Michael Gress, 37, also pleaded guilty to three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm and another charge for his part in a fatal hit-and-run collision in northeast Edmonton in March 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Farmers leave bare-butt thief hog-tied for cops (Jan '11) Wed Phart Like This 19
News 'It's wrong on all levels': Canadians affected ... Jan 31 we will see 1
News Human error increasingly a factor contributing ... Jan 29 work ethics r gone 1
News Trudeau navigates perils of energy, climate, Tr... Jan 27 Pip in Edmonton 2
News Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap... Jan 24 legal xpert a fool 2
News Water charter proposed for southern Alberta Jan 24 TransCanada wins 1
News Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel... Jan 24 BuildTheWall 2
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,728 • Total comments across all topics: 278,512,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC