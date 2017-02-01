St. Albert man pleads guilty to manslaughter, impaired driving for 2016 hit and run
A St. Albert man who was drunk and driving 147 km/h when he slammed in to another car, killing the passenger, pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday. Michael Gress, 37, also pleaded guilty to three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm and another charge for his part in a fatal hit-and-run collision in northeast Edmonton in March 2016.
