Songs For Ken supports ALS Society of Alberta
John Wort Hannam and his talented friends will perform Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Empress Theatre in support of the ALS Society of Alberta. The third annual Songs For Ken event is a mix of music and art that has raised about $12,000 for the ALS Society in each of the first two years.
