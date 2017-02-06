Snow route parking ban for Calgary in effect Monday
Early last week Balzac Billy the groundhog saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter. It looks like he was, in fact, right.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUDEAU'S Human Hunting Parties
|Feb 3
|White Genocide
|2
|Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t...
|Feb 3
|TAX the RICH Canada
|3
|Farmers leave bare-butt thief hog-tied for cops (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|Phart Like This
|19
|'It's wrong on all levels': Canadians affected ...
|Jan 31
|we will see
|1
|Human error increasingly a factor contributing ...
|Jan 29
|work ethics r gone
|1
|Trudeau navigates perils of energy, climate, Tr...
|Jan 27
|Pip in Edmonton
|2
|Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap...
|Jan 24
|legal xpert a fool
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC