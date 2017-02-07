Snow buries southern Alberta; Environment Canada releases numbers
Now that the snow has stopped the numbers are in on just how much snow fell across parts of southern Alberta and B.C. over the weekend. Unofficial numbers from Environment Canada show southwestern Alberta was the hardest hit by the storm which dropped over a metre of snow - up to 120 cm on the area.
