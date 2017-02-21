Six-year-old boy's death prompts warning abut ice levels on drainage canals
An official in the community of Airdrie, just north of Calgary, says ice on a drainage canal can be deceiving and is urging caution after a little boy's death. Wilf Richter, with Airdrie's planning and engineering department, said the overland drainage system is meant to capture rain water or snow melt and direct it away from homes in the surrounding neighbourhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|Feb 20
|Mikes 2 Pence
|5
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Feb 19
|Stop Statism
|2
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|Feb 18
|Chug Norris - Sup...
|32
|Lethbridge police undergo new training to under...
|Feb 17
|Halosweb
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb 17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|Feb 13
|serendipittydo
|5
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|Feb 10
|Cadaverously old ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC