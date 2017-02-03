'Secret Alberta': New documentary brings Amber Valley back to life
Though few traces of Amber Valley still exist, the forgotten town about 100 km north of Edmonton was once a thriving all-black settlement of homesteaders. Hundreds of African-Americans, fleeing escalating racial violence and the segregation of newly enacted Jim Crow laws, left the United States and settled in Alberta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUDEAU'S Human Hunting Parties
|Feb 3
|White Genocide
|2
|Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t...
|Feb 3
|TAX the RICH Canada
|3
|Farmers leave bare-butt thief hog-tied for cops (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|Phart Like This
|19
|'It's wrong on all levels': Canadians affected ...
|Jan 31
|we will see
|1
|Human error increasingly a factor contributing ...
|Jan 29
|work ethics r gone
|1
|Trudeau navigates perils of energy, climate, Tr...
|Jan 27
|Pip in Edmonton
|2
|Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap...
|Jan 24
|legal xpert a fool
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC