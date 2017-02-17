Retro resurgence: The unlikely return of cassette tapes in Canadian music
Many, many years after most music fans tossed their tapes in the trash, the Lethbridge, Alta., musician got behind the dated format in a big way - by forming an independent record label intent on resurrecting the once-loved cassette. Through production runs of 100 copies, Wiebe hopes to convince more homegrown artists that releasing tapes makes sense in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|3 hr
|Truth
|27
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|7 hr
|MeanWhile
|1
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|Feb 13
|serendipittydo
|5
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|Feb 12
|Snowbird stay home
|4
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|Feb 10
|Cadaverously old ...
|5
|DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08)
|Feb 10
|Cjb123
|8
|RCMP dealing with active situation in Pincher C...
|Feb 8
|Jones
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC