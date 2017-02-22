Resident injured in seniors residence...

Resident injured in seniors residence fire has died

The resident who was injured in a fire last month at the Good Samaritan Society South Ridge Village has passed away, said Medicine Hat Fire Service. --NEWS PHOTO EMMA BENNETT The resident who was injured in a fire at Good Samaritan's seniors residence in Medicine Hat on Jan. 7 has passed away, said the Medicine Hat Fire Service.

