Recovery of Lethbridge woman who survived vicious attack described as 'a miracle'

It's a moment the family and friends of a 25-year-old Lethbridge woman have been waiting for: watching her walk out of the hospital in Calgary after surviving a vicious attack that doctors initially feared she would not survive. "For us it has been this incredible journey, at the same time it was so incredible to watch," said the woman's father-in-law of her recovery so far.

Alberta

