RCMP search for teens after serious assault at youth facility near Edmonton
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP is searching for two teenagers after a female employee at the Elk Island Youth Ranch suffered serious injuries in an assault. RCMP said the two youth, who live at the ranch, assaulted the staff worker then fled in a truck they stole from the facility.
