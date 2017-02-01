RCMP investigate man's death at Grande Prairie work site
A 30-year-old man is dead after he was crushed by a load of lumber at a Grande Prairie job site Wednesday morning. At around 10:40 a.m., RCMP were called to an outdoor workplace in the area of 94 Avenue and Park Road for reports of an injured man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farmers leave bare-butt thief hog-tied for cops (Jan '11)
|12 hr
|Phart Like This
|19
|'It's wrong on all levels': Canadians affected ...
|Tue
|we will see
|1
|Human error increasingly a factor contributing ...
|Jan 29
|work ethics r gone
|1
|Trudeau navigates perils of energy, climate, Tr...
|Jan 27
|Pip in Edmonton
|2
|Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap...
|Jan 24
|legal xpert a fool
|2
|Water charter proposed for southern Alberta
|Jan 24
|TransCanada wins
|1
|Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel...
|Jan 24
|BuildTheWall
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC