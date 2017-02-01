RCMP investigate man's death at Grand...

RCMP investigate man's death at Grande Prairie work site

A 30-year-old man is dead after he was crushed by a load of lumber at a Grande Prairie job site Wednesday morning. At around 10:40 a.m., RCMP were called to an outdoor workplace in the area of 94 Avenue and Park Road for reports of an injured man.

Alberta

