RCMP in southern Alberta investigate crash of small plane west of Calgary
RCMP say they have found the site of a small plane crash in the Waiparous Creek provincial recreation area area west of Calgary. There's no word yet of the fate of the people on board but Alberta EMS sent out a tweet on Monday evening saying they had been cleared from the scene, adding that "no persons transported to hospital."
