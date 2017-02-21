Rachel Notley visits Washington to press Alberta's case
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley stands by a painting made for her office in Edmonton Alta, on Monday May 30, 2016. The premier is visiting Washington for the latest foray in a full-court press by Canadian politicians to preserve the country's lucrative relationship with its largest trading partner.
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bees, please
|Sat
|Glen
|1
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Sat
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Alberta's economy sees modest recovery
|Sat
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|Feb 20
|Mikes 2 Pence
|5
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Feb 19
|Stop Statism
|2
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|Feb 18
|Chug Norris - Sup...
|32
|Lethbridge police undergo new training to under...
|Feb 17
|Halosweb
|1
