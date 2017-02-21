Photo and video: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood celebrate selling 5 ...

Oklahoma native and Country Music Hall of Famer Garth Brooks celebrates the 5 millionth ticket sold on "The Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood" Friday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Photo provided From left, Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks and Oilers Entertainment Group CEO Bob Nicholson celebrate the 5 millionth ticket sold on "The Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood" Friday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

