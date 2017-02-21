Photo and video: Garth Brooks and Tri...

Photo and video: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood celebrate selling 5 ...

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Oklahoma native and Country Music Hall of Famer Garth Brooks celebrates the 5 millionth ticket sold on "The Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood" Friday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Photo provided From left, Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks and Oilers Entertainment Group CEO Bob Nicholson celebrate the 5 millionth ticket sold on "The Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood" Friday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bees, please 21 hr Glen 1
News Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as... 22 hr THE PIPE 2012 1
News Alberta's economy sees modest recovery 22 hr THE PIPE 2012 1
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) Feb 20 Mikes 2 Pence 5
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Feb 19 Stop Statism 2
News Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '... Feb 18 Chug Norris - Sup... 32
News Lethbridge police undergo new training to under... Feb 17 Halosweb 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,033 • Total comments across all topics: 279,166,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC