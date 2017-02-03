OPINION: There's polite racism here, ...

OPINION: There's polite racism here, but most are good people

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Politicians join mourners during a service for three of the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting at the Maurice Richard Arena in Montreal. Two years ago, I wrote an article for Herald Opinions, Don't ransack our mosques or our freedoms, in response to the attack at the National War Memorial and on Parliament Hill and to the mosque vandalism in Cold Lake, Alberta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUDEAU'S Human Hunting Parties Fri White Genocide 2
News Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t... Fri TAX the RICH Canada 3
News Farmers leave bare-butt thief hog-tied for cops (Jan '11) Feb 1 Phart Like This 19
News 'It's wrong on all levels': Canadians affected ... Jan 31 we will see 1
News Human error increasingly a factor contributing ... Jan 29 work ethics r gone 1
News Trudeau navigates perils of energy, climate, Tr... Jan 27 Pip in Edmonton 2
News Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap... Jan 24 legal xpert a fool 2
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,285 • Total comments across all topics: 278,561,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC