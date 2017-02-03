NoDAPL marchers in LA protest Trump orders on oil pipelines

Belinda Fountain, center, and Linda Powers-Forsythe cheer to a honking vehicle alongside pipelines protesters across from the Earle Cabell Federal Building in Dallas, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Protestors voiced their opposition to Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access Pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in North Dakota, the Keystone XL pipeline project connecting the oil sands of Alberta, Canada, to the U.S., and the Trans-Pecos pipeline in west Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.