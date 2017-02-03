#NoDAPL marchers in LA protest Trump orders on oil pipelines
Belinda Fountain, center, and Linda Powers-Forsythe cheer to a honking vehicle alongside pipelines protesters across from the Earle Cabell Federal Building in Dallas, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Protestors voiced their opposition to Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access Pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in North Dakota, the Keystone XL pipeline project connecting the oil sands of Alberta, Canada, to the U.S., and the Trans-Pecos pipeline in west Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUDEAU'S Human Hunting Parties
|Feb 3
|White Genocide
|2
|Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t...
|Feb 3
|TAX the RICH Canada
|3
|Farmers leave bare-butt thief hog-tied for cops (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|Phart Like This
|19
|'It's wrong on all levels': Canadians affected ...
|Jan 31
|we will see
|1
|Human error increasingly a factor contributing ...
|Jan 29
|work ethics r gone
|1
|Trudeau navigates perils of energy, climate, Tr...
|Jan 27
|Pip in Edmonton
|2
|Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap...
|Jan 24
|legal xpert a fool
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC