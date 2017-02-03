Newfoundlander murdered in Alberta, s...

Newfoundlander murdered in Alberta, suspect wanted

Christopher O'Reilly, 36, was pronounced dead last Monday shortly after his arrival at a hospital in Leduc. He lived in the central Alberta town of Warburg, the community where police were called to earlier that evening.

