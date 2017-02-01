Mounties credit tipster for arrests i...

Mounties credit tipster for arrests in rash of thefts in southern Alberta

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

Cochrane Mounties are crediting an alert member of the public for the arrest of a man wanted for theft in several communities. They arrested and charged Danielle Mckenna, 28, and Cole Mclean, 28, both of Okotoks, and they now face a number of charges in connection with a stolen truck, and other stolen property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Farmers leave bare-butt thief hog-tied for cops (Jan '11) Wed Phart Like This 19
News 'It's wrong on all levels': Canadians affected ... Jan 31 we will see 1
News Human error increasingly a factor contributing ... Jan 29 work ethics r gone 1
News Trudeau navigates perils of energy, climate, Tr... Jan 27 Pip in Edmonton 2
News Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap... Jan 24 legal xpert a fool 2
News Water charter proposed for southern Alberta Jan 24 TransCanada wins 1
News Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel... Jan 24 BuildTheWall 2
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,189 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC