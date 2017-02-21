Million-dollar homes on High River, Alberta flood plain auctioned for ...

High River homes that were worth millions before being ravaged by the 2013 flood have recouped just under $3 million for the province following a public auction. Last month, Alberta Infrastructure launched an auction for 26 homes - 25 in High River and one in Sundre - with no reserve bids in hopes of recovering some of the cash used to purchase dwellings determined to be in the Sheep River flood plain.

