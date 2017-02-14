Metallica Announce WorldWired North A...

Metallica Announce WorldWired North American Tour

11 hrs ago

Metallica have announced their 2017 "WorldWired" North American tour, and you can check out the dates below. They will be supported by Avenged Sevenfold, Volbeat and Gojira.

Alberta

