Merger with Wildrose dominates final Alberta PC leadership debate
The final debate among the three candidates for the Alberta PC leadership centered around the question of merging with the Wildrose party. During the debate in Medicine Hat last night, Jason Kenney said the Tories and Wildrose agree on many issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farmers leave bare-butt thief hog-tied for cops (Jan '11)
|Wed
|Phart Like This
|19
|'It's wrong on all levels': Canadians affected ...
|Jan 31
|we will see
|1
|Human error increasingly a factor contributing ...
|Jan 29
|work ethics r gone
|1
|Trudeau navigates perils of energy, climate, Tr...
|Jan 27
|Pip in Edmonton
|2
|Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap...
|Jan 24
|legal xpert a fool
|2
|Water charter proposed for southern Alberta
|Jan 24
|TransCanada wins
|1
|Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel...
|Jan 24
|BuildTheWall
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC