Man who convicted of manslaughter for killing neighbour arrested while on bail
A Calgary man who was out on bail while waiting an appeal of his conviction for fatally stabbing his neighbour 37 times is back in custody for allegedly breaching the conditions of his release. Nicholas Rasberry, 32, was sentenced to seven years for manslaughter in the May 2013 death of school teacher Craig Kelloway.
