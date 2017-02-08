Man facing charges after shots fired ...

Man facing charges after shots fired early Wednesday in Pincher Creek

J.W. Schnarr and Ian Martens Lethbridge Herald jwschnarr@lethbridgeherald.com One man is in custody following a more than seven-hour stand off with police in Pincher Creek after he allegedly fired a rifle at two officers early Wednesday morning. The man was taken into custody peacefully early Wednesday afternoon by the RCMPa SEmergency Response Team, with no injuries reported.

Jones

Pickering, Canada

#1 12 hrs ago
