Man facing charges after shots fired early Wednesday in Pincher Creek
J.W. Schnarr and Ian Martens Lethbridge Herald jwschnarr@lethbridgeherald.com One man is in custody following a more than seven-hour stand off with police in Pincher Creek after he allegedly fired a rifle at two officers early Wednesday morning. The man was taken into custody peacefully early Wednesday afternoon by the RCMPa SEmergency Response Team, with no injuries reported.
