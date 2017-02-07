Lethbridge police officer cleared in ...

Lethbridge police officer cleared in 2015 shooting of teenage suspect

A Lethbridge police officer who shot a 17-year-old boy during an investigation in 2015 has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team . After careful review of the ASIRT investigation, Executive Director Susan D. Hughson, Q.C., confirmed that the officer involved acted lawfully, and the use of force was justified in all circumstances.

