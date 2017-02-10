Leduc No. 1: Seven decades ago, a single oil well changed Alberta history
On Feb. 13, 1947, the Leduc oilfield struck a gusher for the first time, sending a fireball of flames 15 metres into the air. There was low rumbling underfoot as grease-covered roughnecks opened creaking release valves, and a mix of crude oil and gas spewed flames 15 metres into the air.
