Leduc No. 1 anniversary: 70 years since major crude oil discovery transformed Alberta
Seventy years ago today, a discovery southwest of Edmonton drastically changed the course of Alberta's future and kickstarted one of the province's biggest industries. On a cold February day, a major crude oil discovery was made by Imperial Oil near what is now the town of Devon.
