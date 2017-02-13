Leduc No. 1 anniversary: 70 years sin...

Leduc No. 1 anniversary: 70 years since major crude oil discovery transformed Alberta

Seventy years ago today, a discovery southwest of Edmonton drastically changed the course of Alberta's future and kickstarted one of the province's biggest industries. On a cold February day, a major crude oil discovery was made by Imperial Oil near what is now the town of Devon.

Alberta

