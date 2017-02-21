Langley family band honoured with Children's Album of the Year

The Springman Family Band, from Langley, won Children's Album Of The Year at the GMA Canada Covenant Awards ceremony in Edmonton. Langley's Perry Springman and his four children: Emma, Ryan, Sarah, and Jacob make up the The Springman Family Band, and on Jan. 26, they won Children's Album Of The Year at the GMA Canada Covenant Awards ceremony in Edmonton, Alta., for their newest album Happy Beach.

