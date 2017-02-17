Kineticor Acquires Power Plant and Se...

Kineticor Acquires Power Plant and Secures Investment from OPTrust

Read more: Electric Energy Online

Kineticor Resource Corp. , in partnership with OPTrust, has closed the acquisition of a partially constructed 690 MW cogeneration plant located near Peace River, AB from Shell Canada . Kineticor intends to repurpose this facility as a standalone power plant called the Three Creeks Power Plant.

Alberta

