Kineticor Acquires Power Plant and Secures Investment from OPTrust
Kineticor Resource Corp. , in partnership with OPTrust, has closed the acquisition of a partially constructed 690 MW cogeneration plant located near Peace River, AB from Shell Canada . Kineticor intends to repurpose this facility as a standalone power plant called the Three Creeks Power Plant.
