Kenney seeks to consolidate lead as A...

Kenney seeks to consolidate lead as Alberta PC leader race enters home stretch

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

Alberta Conservative MP Jason Kenney announces he will be seeking the leadership of Alberta's Progressive Conservative party in Calgary, Alta., July 6, 2016. The Alberta Progressive Conservative leadership race is the home stretch and frontrunner Jason Kenney says he's still running like he's 10 votes behind, but he's also looking past voting day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... 7 hr Stop Statism 2
News Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '... Sat Chug Norris - Sup... 32
News Lethbridge police undergo new training to under... Fri Halosweb 1
News Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at... Feb 17 MeanWhile 1
News Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '... Feb 13 serendipittydo 5
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) Feb 12 Snowbird stay home 4
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) Feb 10 Cadaverously old ... 5
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,167 • Total comments across all topics: 279,004,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC