Jury finds Douglas Garland guilty of ...

Jury finds Douglas Garland guilty of murdering Calgary boy and grandparents

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

A Calgary jury has found Douglas Garland guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of a five-year-old boy and his grandparents after deliberating for 8A1 2 hours. Garland, 57, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the 2014 deaths of five-year-old Nathan O'Brien and Alvin, 66, and Kathy Liknes, 53, of Calgary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '... 23 hr Frogface Kate 18
News Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '... Feb 13 serendipittydo 5
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) Feb 12 Snowbird stay home 4
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) Feb 10 Cadaverously old ... 5
News DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08) Feb 10 Cjb123 8
News RCMP dealing with active situation in Pincher C... Feb 8 Jones 1
News Man facing charges after shots fired early Wedn... Feb 8 Jones 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,779 • Total comments across all topics: 278,922,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC