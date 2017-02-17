In Alberta foothills, a plan to build an enclave of world-class architecture
The Rock House was designed as the benchmark in a unique new community, Carraig Ridge, located between Cochrane and Canmore. A 750-square foot home in the foothills of Alberta is attracting international attention as an exemplary piece of architecture.
