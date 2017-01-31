In Alberta, back to politics as once was usual

Alberta Conservative MP Jason Kenney arrives at an event announcing he will be seeking the leadership of Alberta's Progressive Conservative party in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, July 6, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Alberta Conservative MP Jason Kenney arrives at an event announcing he will be seeking the leadership of Alberta's Progressive Conservative party in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, July 6, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.