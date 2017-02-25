Ice that crashed through roof appears...

Ice that crashed through roof appears to be from WestJet flight

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: 680News

The tail of a WestJet plane dwarfs the Calgary skyline before the airline's annual meeting in Calgary, May 3, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh WestJet says early results of an investigation into an ice chunk that crashed through a Calgary home indicate one of its planes is to blame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bees, please 23 hr Glen 1
News Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as... 23 hr THE PIPE 2012 1
News Alberta's economy sees modest recovery 23 hr THE PIPE 2012 1
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) Feb 20 Mikes 2 Pence 5
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Feb 19 Stop Statism 2
News Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '... Feb 18 Chug Norris - Sup... 32
News Lethbridge police undergo new training to under... Feb 17 Halosweb 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,158 • Total comments across all topics: 279,168,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC