Ice that crashed through roof appears to be from WestJet flight
The tail of a WestJet plane dwarfs the Calgary skyline before the airline's annual meeting in Calgary, May 3, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh WestJet says early results of an investigation into an ice chunk that crashed through a Calgary home indicate one of its planes is to blame.
