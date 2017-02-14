How chinook winds bring warmth to sou...

How chinook winds bring warmth to southern Alberta

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: CBC News

Here's a shot from January of a chinook arch at sunset on eastbound Glenmore Trail, going over the Bow River. Calgary almost broke a 101-year-old temperature record for Valentine's Day as chinook winds continue to bring warm winds to southern Alberta this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '... Tue Blooming Dale Butts 17
News Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '... Mon serendipittydo 5
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) Sun Snowbird stay home 4
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) Feb 10 Cadaverously old ... 5
News DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08) Feb 10 Cjb123 8
News RCMP dealing with active situation in Pincher C... Feb 8 Jones 1
News Man facing charges after shots fired early Wedn... Feb 8 Jones 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,673 • Total comments across all topics: 278,882,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC