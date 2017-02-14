How chinook winds bring warmth to southern Alberta
Here's a shot from January of a chinook arch at sunset on eastbound Glenmore Trail, going over the Bow River. Calgary almost broke a 101-year-old temperature record for Valentine's Day as chinook winds continue to bring warm winds to southern Alberta this week.
