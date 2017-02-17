Homes in flood-hit neighbourhood sold at auction in High River, Alta.
More than two dozen homes in High River, Alta., have been auctioned off as the provincial government looked to unload some of the property it purchased as part of flood mitigation plans. Online bidding on the 26 homes deemed salvageable had launched with opening bids of $50 each but a number of the sales surpassed the $100,000 mark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|31
|Lethbridge police undergo new training to under...
|16 hr
|Halosweb
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Fri
|MeanWhile
|1
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|Feb 13
|serendipittydo
|5
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|Feb 12
|Snowbird stay home
|4
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|Feb 10
|Cadaverously old ...
|5
|DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08)
|Feb 10
|Cjb123
|8
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC