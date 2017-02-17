Homes in flood-hit neighbourhood sold...

Homes in flood-hit neighbourhood sold at auction in High River, Alta.

More than two dozen homes in High River, Alta., have been auctioned off as the provincial government looked to unload some of the property it purchased as part of flood mitigation plans. Online bidding on the 26 homes deemed salvageable had launched with opening bids of $50 each but a number of the sales surpassed the $100,000 mark.

