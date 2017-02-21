Homeless find a champion in Canada's Medicine Hat
Hamid Vejvani, who has been homeless since 2009, gets a meal Feb. 14 at a Salvation Army soup kitchen in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada. Medicine Hat is on the leading edge of a countrywide effort to end homelessness through the "housing first" strategy, which offers people homes without preconditions for sobriety and other self-improvement that keep many people on the street elsewhere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|6 hr
|Justin in town 2day
|1
|Bees, please
|Sat
|Glen
|1
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Sat
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Alberta's economy sees modest recovery
|Sat
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|Feb 20
|Mikes 2 Pence
|5
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Feb 19
|Stop Statism
|2
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|Feb 18
|Chug Norris - Sup...
|32
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC