Homeless find a champion in Canada's Medicine Hat

Hamid Vejvani, who has been homeless since 2009, gets a meal Feb. 14 at a Salvation Army soup kitchen in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada. Medicine Hat is on the leading edge of a countrywide effort to end homelessness through the "housing first" strategy, which offers people homes without preconditions for sobriety and other self-improvement that keep many people on the street elsewhere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.