Group home appeal denied
A privately run group home for six young children will be permitted to operate in St. Albert's Pineview neighbourhood after the subdivision and development appeal board denied an appeal. Resident Carrie Andrews presented the appeal Feb. 15 in St. Albert council chambers on behalf of neighbouring residents, citing several concerns about the proposed group home operated by Stepping Stones Group Care.
