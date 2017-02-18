Group home appeal denied

Group home appeal denied

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: St. Albert Gazette

A privately run group home for six young children will be permitted to operate in St. Albert's Pineview neighbourhood after the subdivision and development appeal board denied an appeal. Resident Carrie Andrews presented the appeal Feb. 15 in St. Albert council chambers on behalf of neighbouring residents, citing several concerns about the proposed group home operated by Stepping Stones Group Care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Albert Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... 22 hr doubt it 1
News Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '... Sat Chug Norris - Sup... 32
News Lethbridge police undergo new training to under... Fri Halosweb 1
News Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at... Fri MeanWhile 1
News Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '... Feb 13 serendipittydo 5
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) Feb 12 Snowbird stay home 4
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) Feb 10 Cadaverously old ... 5
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,060 • Total comments across all topics: 278,995,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC