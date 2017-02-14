Grandson charged after Whitecourt area home targeted for arson
A 19-year-old Alberta man is facing multiple charges after an incident at his grandparents' home near Whitecourt, Alta, early Monday. A man phoned police to say he had been locked in his basement, and was worried about the safety of his wife and grandchildren.
