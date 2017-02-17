Gourmet mushrooms a growing business ...

Gourmet mushrooms a growing business for Olds College student

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: CBC News

But that initial experiment led to the creation of a full-fledged mushroom growing facility that could soon be supplying markets and restaurants across Alberta. "I'd always been interested in permaculture and sustainable design and always appreciated local food, so mushrooms just kind of made sense," said Villeneuve, who is in his final year of the college's brewmaster program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... 16 hr doubt it 1
News Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '... 17 hr Chug Norris - Sup... 32
News Lethbridge police undergo new training to under... Fri Halosweb 1
News Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at... Fri MeanWhile 1
News Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '... Feb 13 serendipittydo 5
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) Feb 12 Snowbird stay home 4
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) Feb 10 Cadaverously old ... 5
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,108 • Total comments across all topics: 278,989,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC