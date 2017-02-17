Gateway to Edmonton's Chinatown being moved to make room for Valley Line LRT
WATCH ABOVE: It's been a fixture in downtown Edmonton for over three decades. This week workers will begin removing the Harbin Gate, to make way for construction on the Valley Line LRT.
