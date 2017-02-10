From polls to protests: the search for a Trump-like political movement in Canada
When chants of "lock her up" - an echo of anti-Clinton vitriol from the U.S. presidential election - erupted last December during a protest at the Alberta legislature, observers quickly flagged it as evidence of the Trump effect in Canada. Witness the struggling town of Smith Falls, Ont., where local residents stood up during a public meeting last month to demand that the town take part in a provincial project that would provide everyone with a guaranteed income.
